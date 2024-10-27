Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 1,051 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

