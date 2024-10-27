Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $88.13 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $287,860.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,871.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $287,860.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,871.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,415,355. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

