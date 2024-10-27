Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKWD. William Blair began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

