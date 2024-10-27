Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after acquiring an additional 740,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

