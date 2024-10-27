Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

