Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 31,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
Spark New Zealand stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.44.
Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
