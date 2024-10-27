Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $601.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 449,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 27.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 241,748 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 696,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 134,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 182,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 64,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

