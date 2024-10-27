StockNews.com Begins Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRVG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

trivago Stock Performance

TRVG opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. trivago has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

