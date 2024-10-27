StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Trading Up 0.3 %
ESGR opened at $325.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.14 and a 200-day moving average of $314.32. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.66.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
