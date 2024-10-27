StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.3 %

ESGR opened at $325.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.14 and a 200-day moving average of $314.32. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 640.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

