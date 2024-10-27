StockNews.com Upgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to “Buy”

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $108.26.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,109,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AECOM by 451.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,573,000 after buying an additional 258,250 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

