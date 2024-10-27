StockNews.com Upgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

NYSE:APAM opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,965,000 after buying an additional 397,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $10,685,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $9,907,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

