Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

NYSE:LLY opened at $892.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $848.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $919.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $862.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

