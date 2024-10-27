Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.87, but opened at $30.25. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 92,837 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SGRY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 421,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $4,163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

