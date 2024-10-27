Sysco (SYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY25 guidance at $4.57-4.65 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.92 on Friday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

