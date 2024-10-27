T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.17.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $138.42 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

