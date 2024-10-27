Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 35.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 330,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $581.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $570.04 and its 200 day moving average is $547.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.