Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 35.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 330,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $581.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $570.04 and its 200 day moving average is $547.45.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.