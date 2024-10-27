Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RF opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

View Our Latest Report on RF

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.