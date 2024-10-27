Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,392.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,303 shares of company stock worth $4,372,203. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

