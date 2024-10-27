Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,880.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.94.

NYSE ZBH opened at $102.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

