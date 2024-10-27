Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 92.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 588.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.