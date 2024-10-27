Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Up 24,800.0% in October

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 24,800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Telkonet Stock Performance
Shares of TKOI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Telkonet has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Telkonet Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telkonet
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.