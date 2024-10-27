Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Up 24,800.0% in October

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 24,800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telkonet Stock Performance

Shares of TKOI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Telkonet has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

