Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Teradyne stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

