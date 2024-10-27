Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $278.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $254.00 to $278.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $269.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $858.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.53 and a 200 day moving average of $207.45. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.