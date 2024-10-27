TETRA Technologies (TTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.24 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

