Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 58.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

