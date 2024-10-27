The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,525.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Clorox by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Clorox by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 66,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.