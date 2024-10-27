The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

