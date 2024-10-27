The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $17,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 553.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $554,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

