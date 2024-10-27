The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 291,769 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.79 and a one year high of $196.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.56 and a 200 day moving average of $168.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,279 shares of company stock worth $4,395,540. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

