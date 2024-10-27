The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

