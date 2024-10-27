TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.