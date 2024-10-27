Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $272.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.24 and its 200 day moving average is $273.19. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.