TransMedics Group (TMDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect TransMedics Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
TMDX opened at $125.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $177.37.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
