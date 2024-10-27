Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $169.92.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Argus raised Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

