Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.33. 10,663,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 10,195,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
