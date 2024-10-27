Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.33. 10,663,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 10,195,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,417.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $92,684.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,315.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.