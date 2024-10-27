Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

TRMK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

