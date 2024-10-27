UBS Group Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $195.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

