UBS Group Lowers Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Strong Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

