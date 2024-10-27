UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

UMBF stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $61.18 and a 12 month high of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,440.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $69,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $275,549.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $4,224,884. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.