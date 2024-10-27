United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Shares of UPS opened at $137.43 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

