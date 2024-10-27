United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $150.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

UPS stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

