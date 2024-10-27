United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI stock opened at $812.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $861.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $772.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $708.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

