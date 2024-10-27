Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Unity Software Stock Down 3.4 %

U stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,106 shares of company stock worth $5,739,195. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Unity Software by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

