Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.42, but opened at $37.18. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 10,253 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 339.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at $970,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

