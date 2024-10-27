Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEA stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

