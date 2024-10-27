VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 52,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 68,949 shares.The stock last traded at $50.45 and had previously closed at $50.46.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
