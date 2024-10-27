VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 52,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 68,949 shares.The stock last traded at $50.45 and had previously closed at $50.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $404,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

