VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,477.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

