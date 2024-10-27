Welltower (WELL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its FY24 guidance at $4.13-4.21 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Welltower Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $130.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Welltower has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $132.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 260.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.