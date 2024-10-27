Welltower (WELL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its FY24 guidance at $4.13-4.21 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Welltower Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $130.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Welltower has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $132.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Welltower Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.