What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for TSE:CNR Q1 Earnings?

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.07.

TSE:CNR opened at C$154.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.00. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$144.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. Also, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,773 shares of company stock worth $437,437. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

