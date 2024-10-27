What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:TFI FY2024 Earnings?

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $8.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.80. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.14 billion.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.